Haverhill golfers enjoy summery conditions

Haverhill Golf Club has had a successful start to the month, with the President’s Putter alone attracting 95 golfers to take part.

A large field competed in the medal tournament on Sunday June 4. Chris Iron claimed the trophy, carding a superb nett 69.

Dean Cornelius was the runner up with a nett 70 on countback from Harvey Bavester in third, also with a nett 70.

The June Smith Silver Salver was also contested on Sunday, with a total of 18 golfers taking part in the major competition.

The winner was Elaine Ward with an incredible score of 43 points, which saw her handicap also reduced by three shots. In second was Jennifer Bradnam on 37 points, and Norma Humphrey in third on 36 points.

Haverhill Golf Club professional Paul Wilby said: “We’re very happy with the state of the club and these well attended competitions show the strong position we’re in.

“It’s tough at the moment for golf clubs, but our club is still getting bigger and bigger with more members joining all the time. Everyone is enjoying themselves and playing great golf.”

Haverhill Ladies also played their Saturday medal on June 3, with Mandy Williamson winning with a nett score of 69. In second was Elaine Ward on 72, and in third Lyn Fish on 74.

Jackie Condon took the Ladies midweek medal on June 7 with a nett 74. Mary Sail on nett 78 on countback and Linda Alexander on nett 78 came second and third.

Haverhill junior Ellis Kerr competed in the US Kids European Golf Championships at Longniddry Golf Club, finishing 28th of the 65 children in his category (7 and under).