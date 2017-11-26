Haverhill golfers hit their stride in Suffolk  Winter Alliance with back-to-back victories

Haverhill Golf Club are celebrating back-to-back victories in the Suffolk Winter Alliance.

The competitive, but friendly, tournament consists of 13 events across Suffolk over the winter season — starting at Halesworth Golf Club on Sunday, October 1.

Despite not placing in the top three in the first three events, Haverhill golfers have now taken the top spot for the second event in a row in the Four Ball Better Ball category.

It took place at Southwold Golf Club on a clear, mild winter’s day with 46 players taking to the moderately paced greens.

And it was Steve Piotrowski and John Wiseman who came out ahead, on countback, after drawing on 44 points with two other pairs.

One of the pairs were fellow Haverhill members Martin Mansfield and Dave Simpkin, who were pushed back to third on count-back, to see the club record a podium one-two.

It follows the event at Stowmarket Golf Club on November 5 which saw Haverhill cousins Ryan and James Hastie take victory, while club colleague’s Kim Ward and Paul Bartlett took third. Meanwhile, Sam Forgan of Stowmarket won the professional prize with a two over score of 72.

Doug Renyard, Suffolk Golf Alliance secretary, said: “Blue sky and sunshine for most of the day was rounded off with a fish and chip dinner with a string of compliments for the Greens Staff who presented a golf course in good order for the time of year.”

The alliance was set up nearly 60 years ago, having formed in 1958 to promote winter golf among the county’s players. The meetings are played over 18 holes in either a four ball better ball or a Team competition, using the Stableford points system.

In tandem with the Stableford competition, professionals also compete with each other in a stroke play competition. It is open to all adult members of Suffolk’s golf clubs and their guests, who play off a handicap of 21 or less.