Haverhill hosts final Alliance meeting

The final Suffolk Golf Alliance meeting of the winter was held at Haverhill’s Coupals Road course on Thursday last week.

A total of 83 players from a range of Suffolk and Essex clubs participated, resulting in a duo from the Stowmarket and Stoke-by-Nayland clubs edging out two pairs from the home club to take the top spot.

John Craddock and Paul Nuttall amassed 45 stableford points for first place, easing out two ladies, Lynn Fish and Mandy Williamson, by one point.

A further two points in arrears were Andy Fish and Richard Parker in the remaining runner-up spot.

In the Professional Medal round, which was played alongside the Amateur Stableford competition, it was Challenge Tour player Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) whose one-over-par 71 was two clear of Dean Fairweather.

The meeting also saw the finalisation of the Order of Merit table, which commenced the previous October at Halesworth Golf Club, of which Ian Benson (Stoke by Nayland) was declared overall champion.

Forgan was the winner of the Professional section.

The Alliance reconvenes this October when the first of 14 scheduled meetings is due to be held again at Halesworth.

The participating competitors will range from Professional to 21-handicap golfers of both genders.

Details can be found online at www.club-noticeboard.co.uk

n Haverhill golfer Ellis Kerr finished 14th out of 22 in the British Junior Golf Tour IMG Academy Junior World Championship Qualifying tournament on Sunday.

The seven-year-old’s 7-8 category was won by Kendleshire GC’s Jaxson Perry.