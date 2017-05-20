Haverhill junior golf star on Sky channel

Young golfer Ellis Kerr provided a star performance recently, with his appearance on Sky TV kids show ‘Game Changers’.

The Haverhill-based seven-year-old took part in the programme as part of a special feature on the British Junior Golf Tour.

Kerr, who played in the IMG World Championship qualifier at Park Hill in late March, was filmed hitting shots on the range and on the course for the five-minute package.

The popular programme, which was broadcast on Sky One and Sky Mix last weekend, included golfers of all ages talking about why they enjoy playing on the British Junior Golf Tour.

With boys and girls as young as five years of age taking part in nine and 18-hole events across the country, the non-profit making organisation is dedicated to promoting the sport to a new generation.

The next Open competition takes place on Tuesday, May 30 at Cherwell Edge GC, when the 18-hole players have the added incentive of trying to win a round of golf with Tour pro Gary Boyd.