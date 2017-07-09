Haverhill runners in fine form as club records smashed at Bury 5

Haverhill Running Club members have been enjoying their season so far, with a strong showing at the Bury 5.

Michael Gilbert had a particularly good 5km race, missing out on the top spot despite finishing with the same chip time as the winner.

HOT DAY: Haverhill Running Club member taking part in the Quendon and Rickling 5km in the blazing sunshine

He finished on 26 minutes 54 seconds, the same as Ipswich Harriers’ Tom Adams according to their chips, but as he was two seconds behind on the gun time, he was deemed to have finished second.

Despite missing out on the top spot on a technicality, his time still broke the club’s record by more than a minute.

The men’s team, made up of Gilbert, Andrew Bell and Tony Bacon, came in second place.

Bell and Bacon came in 12th and 13th place respectively, finishing with the same chip time of 29.15.

In a string of fantastic times at the event, Kirsty Millard knocked more than two minutes off her previous personal best. She moved up to fourth in the club’s record books with 36.01.

Meanwhile, Kevin Millard ran 34.52, lowering his pb by 1.07. He has achieved six pbs this year and sits in joint second in the pb list. Neil Mustoe took a good chunk off his pb too, 1.28, as he ran 35.53. It was also his sixth pb of the year as he joins Millard in the list.

Teresa Franklin ran a pb time of 41.32 while Ross Arnold also had a good race, running 40.14. Alex Smith took part in the Quendon and Rickling 5km, finishing second in 17.57.

Bacon was also first at the Harlow parkrun while Vashti Macdonald-Clink (V Mac Clink) was the second female at the Great Cornard parkrun, with Lynnette Garstang, Carl Oldford and Alison Goodwin also having great runs.

Shirley Fowler did the Gorleston parkrun with a pb of 23.36 as she finished seventh.

And Horace Shuriah ran 50 miles in the Kent 50 Challenge, finishing in 27th place.