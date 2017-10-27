Haverhill salvage a draw against bottom-place Bury

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NW

SAGE ADVICE: Club chair Tina Bunch has said the team needs to work on being match-ready at the start of games

Haverhill Ladies I 3

Bury St Edmunds III 3

What should have been a golden opportunity to take maximum points turned into a lucky escape for Haverhill Ladies at the weekend.

They were up against bottom-of-the-league side in Bury St Edmunds III, a team who had lost all four of their opening fixtures and been docked three points for conceding a game.

Haverhill also had the added advantage of being at home.

But it did not go to plan on Saturday, with the team finding themselves two goals down before half-time.

Despite Clare Clark pulling one back for the home side, Bury again scored to leave Haverhill 3-1 down and with little time remaining.

But the team finally started to fire as Abbi Pass managed to net Haverhill’s second goal before high drama brought the game to a close.

With less than 20 seconds left, Pass scored a crucial goal to draw the team level and salvage a point from the match.

Club chair Tina Bunch said there were a variety of mitigating factors, including two key players being unavailable, which made playing more difficult than normal.

She said: “Vicky Steed and I were unavailable as we were needed to umpire, so we played for the second team this week.

“Some players were also returning from injuries and were a little rusty.

“So in the circumstances, I’m quite happy with the result as we do feel it was a weakened team on Saturday.

“But there’s also a bit of disappointment not to have won it.

“It was a big opportunity against a team that are bottom of the league, in fact, a team who have negative points.

“But there’s also plenty of positives again, such as Clare and Abbi taking their chances.

“And doing enough to take the point, never giving up.

“But we really do have to stop giving the opposition a head start by going behind, that’s something we really have to work on.

“You know what though, both our teams are fifth in their leagues, which we are very happy with.

“Hopefully it can carry on, it’s better than we had hoped but it’s still early days.”

They next travel to Bury St Edmunds II on Saturday (3pm) for their second derby.

n Meanwhile in Division 4NW (S), Haverhill Ladies II recorded an impressive 9-2 victory on the road at Ely City II.

Goals came from first team regulars’ Vicky Steed (4) and Tina Bunch (1), with Ember Finneran (2) and Sian Fagg (2) also on target as they comfortably beat the home side.

Mirroring the results of the first team, the second side have now won one, drawn one and lost one from their opening fixtures.

They next host Cambridge South II on Saturday (3pm).