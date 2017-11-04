Haverhill show marked improvement against Renegades

Haverhill & District RFC continued their development in the Eastern Counties Greene King Division One West, with a competitive home game against the Cottenham Renegades.

Haverhill ultimately lost 19-35, despite remaining toe to toe with the side for the majority of the match.

The Renegades are currently sitting in fourth in the league and would have expected a more comfortable ride to victory than they received.

It was only two converted tries in the final 10 minutes that separated the teams and cost Haverhill the chance at their first points of this season’s campaign, either a win or a losing bonus point.

The home team were first to score to give the side an early boost, Adam Kuczynski converting a second-minute penalty to take the lead for the second week running.

Haverhill and Cottenham then exchanged points to leave the game in the balance at 13-14. But a further converted try from the visitors threatened to take the game out of reach at 13-21.

Despite this, Haverhill fought hard to peg it back to 19-21 by the 65th minute and give the team a sniff at their first victory.

But it wasn’t to be as tiredness kicked in and Cottenham pulled away in the final 10 minutes with two converted tries.

Their next game is away to Cantabrigian II on Saturday at an earlier start of 2pm.