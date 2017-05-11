Head coach change for rugby club for 2017/18

Haverhill Rugby Club has appointed a new head coach.

Tony Hope, who has been the club’s chairman, has stepped into the hot seat for the 2017/18 Eastern Counties Greene King League campaign.

The team recently finished the season in mid-table in the Eastern Counties Greene King League Division Two West under the watchful eye of player-coach Jake Jeffs.

Jeffs has twice been at the helm for Haverhill RFC, staying in the role for one year most recently and replaced by Hope.

The club has also installed a new £120,000 pitch for the next season.