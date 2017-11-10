Hockey team take top scalp of league leader

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NW

Haverhill Ladies I 5

Cambridge City IV 0

Even Haverhill Hockey Club can’t believe their scoreline against the league leaders.

But it’s official, Haverhill Ladies beat Cambridge City IV by five goals, keeping a ‘fabulous’ clean sheet to strengthen their league campaign.

The win was also enough to return the team to fifth position in the division — in a display described by chair Tina Bunch as ‘a shock to the whole league’.

She said: “It was one of those games where everything clicked.

“We had a very strong team, with full availability, and so we knew we had a chance of competing but we never expected this — Cambridge went into it with high expectations.”

Abbi Pass scored the first goal early in the first half, against the run of play to give her side hope. And Cara Ainsworth followed it up with a second on the break.

Great defensive play from Nicole Sisson saw her clear the ball off the line before captain Kim Thomas netted the side’s third before half-time.

Second-half goals from Vicky Stead and Pass wrapped up the win.

Bunch added: “When we went 2-0 ahead we couldn’t believe what was happening.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game and we went into it raring to go. We certainly bucked the trend of going behind in the first half.

“I am really pleased and I hope we can carry it into this weekend, even if we are struggling for availability — but I fear we’ll be brought back down to earth with a bump.”

They travel to Spalding II on Saturday (3pm) but will be without scorers Pass and Stead, both of whom will umpire the Ladies II match at home to Cambridge City V (3pm).

n Haverhill Ladies II did not fare as well, losing away to St Ives III 6-1.