Hope departs rugby club confident of improvement

The head coach of Haverhill & District RFC has resigned from his role due to a change in work commitments, writes Hannah Dolman.

Tony Hope had been at the helm of the Eastern Counties Greene King Division One West side from the start of the season — replacing player-coach Jake Jeffs.

Assistant coach Steve Bowak has stepped up, taking charge of Saturday’s 38-6 home defeat to Cambridge Adventurers.

Hope said: “It was a hard decision to make but I can’t give the time I would like to with the changes to my work hours.

“It wouldn’t be fair to a team that need the time and guidance to develop.”

The first team, mostly made up of last year’s second string, have failed to win a league point so far this season, beleaguered by off-field availability issues.

Hope added: “I feel a lot of passion for the club, and have been involved since I was 13. It was a very sad decision to have to make

“I’m disappointed to go when the boys are beginning to turn the corner. But I’m very happy to be leaving the team with Steve.”