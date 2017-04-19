Horseheath hosts British Eventing for second year

The Horseheath Horse Trials takes place this weekend in an event which will attract around 600 competitors from across the region and beyond.

British Eventing returns to the dedicated BE course at Horseheath, situated on the Thurlow Estate, just four miles west of Haverhill, this Saturday and Sunday.

Competitors will be in action in classes from BE80 (T) to BE100 in all three disciplines including dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Spectators are welcome over the two days with plenty of catering.

The entry fee of £5 per person is donated and split between the Air Ambulance Service and Maggie’s Centre Cambridge.

With plenty of on-site parking and easy access off the A1307, Horseheath is getting ready to host what it hopes to be the second of many British Eventing affiliated events.

The second BE fixture at Horseheath will be held on August 12-13.