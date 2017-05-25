Host of winners at Haverhill Golf Club

Haverhill Golf Club has seen some ‘fantastic’ golfing as the club held a string of major competitions throughout the month.

The Foundation Cup was played over two medal rounds on two different days at the start of May, as a 36-hole major competition.

It was open to all sections of the golf club and resulted in 106 players taking part.

Andrew Underwood secured the title with a “fantastic nett score” of 135 , according to the club.

Following closely in second place was Darren Russell and in third was Peter Garner.

The best score from the ladies section was Lynne Hart with an impressive nett score of 141.

Another major competition to take place at the club was the HMP Foursomes Cup on Saturday, May 13.

In all, 78 players took part in the pairs better ball event, playing off half combined handicap. The winners were Nigel Taylor and John Levey on an impressive 41 points.

In second position was Chris Iron and Paul Chapman on 40 points and in third was Ryan Fowler and Harvey Bavester on 38 points.

And the same weekend saw the Tolly Team drawn at home against Newton Green. They got off to a great start by seeing off Newton Green by 32 holes in the 144 hole foursomes event with Hambro match play scoring.

The team was made up of Terry Lyons, Ryan Fowler, Mark Barrett, Andy Gage, James Hastie, Dan Wilkins, Peter McLennan, Richard Parker and Scott Turner, with Eamonn Bareham as captain.

The Peggy McGhee Trophy, held on Sunday, May 7, saw a team of one woman and two men compete for the title.

Christine Grainger, Richard Parker and Scott Turner took top spot in the stableford scoring game, on 98 points combined. In second place was Ann Waters, Gerry Scott, Spencer Tatum with a very close 97 points and in third position was Fiona Ives, Martin Stephenson, Bill Lancee with 95 points on countback.

Stableford scoring is a type of competition where points are awarded depending on the score for each hole.

And a day before, Haverhill Ladies competed in the club’s Saturday Medal on May 6, which was won by Pauline Calmet with an excellent score of nett 68 and cutting her handicap by one shot in the process.

In second place was Lyn Fish and in third was Mandy Williamson.

The Ladies team also competed in the Midweek Medal on Wednesday, May 3, won by Geraldine Wheatley.

Following closely behind was Linda Alexander with Fiona Ives one place further behind to take third place.

The Men’s Midweek Medal was played on the same day and was won by David Hiscox.

In Division One, first place went to Allen O’Donoghue, while in Division Two Keith Donno took the top spot.