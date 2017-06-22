Iron distance triathlon event for sports director

The director of HaverSports has taken part in an iron-distance triathlon — swimming, running and cycling more than 140 miles.

Jack Tappin, 30, completed the UK Ultimate Tri in Shropshire in 13 hours, 37 minutes and 20 seconds, coming in 17th place.

There were over 50 athletes entered, with just 29 completing the distance.

The demanding and popular event in Whitchurch consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and a 26.2-mile run — the full marathon distance.

Tappin said: “I’m always pushing myself to go further and challenge myself more and more, to learn my body and what it can do.

“Most people don’t realise what they can do if they put their mind to it.

“I’m disappointed with my cycle ride, but happy with the run.

“It takes a while to recover, of course, but it is then nice to think back about what you’ve achieved.”

The keen triathlete will next take on the same distances at Cotswold 226 on Sunday, before attempting the Outlaw triathlon in Nottingham on July 23.

And multi-sport will return to Mildenhall this summer, when the town holds its second triathlon festival.

Triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon will be on offer for the second year following the return of Mildenhall Tri — the Abbeycroft Leisure Triathlon Festival.

Returning on Sunday August 13, the event sees Abbeycroft Leisure teaming up with HaverSports to deliver the event for a second year, again raising money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Held at Mildenhall swimming pool, the festival offers sprint and sprint+ distances in all three sports to ensure there’s something to suit all, from novices to veterans, with entries open to those aged eight and above.

It continues on from the successful inaugural event in August 2016, in which almost 100 athletes competed.

Abbeycroft Leisure Health and Physical Activity Development Manager, Matt Hickey said: “As we continue to grow our health and leisure offer across Suffolk, this offers an opportunity to expand into offering more events with which to engage the community.

“It’s always great to see athletes competing at our facilities, and by offering triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon at Mildenhall, we can see people coming to the sport for the first time and also tomorrow’s athletes competing in the younger categories.”

Meanwhile, Tappin, added: “It was great to be able to branch out into Suffolk’s other towns last year and we hope to continue that growth in 2017.

“Triathlon is one of Britain’s fastest growing sports, so I hope we can see a lot of them coming to compete in Mildenhall this summer.”