Ladies reach double figures in season finale

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE DIVISION FOUR

NORTH WEST (S)

Haverhill Ladies II 10

Newmarket Ladies IV 0

Haverhill Ladies II finished their season with an emphatic 10-0 win against Newmarket Ladies IV on Saturday.

Ember Finneran scored a hat-trick for the home side, while Kim Thomas grabbed a brace as Haverhill hit double figures for the first time this season.

Nikki Cole, Emily Humphry, Clare Clark, Sian Fagg and Abbi Pass also found the target as Haverhill ended their campaign positioned in sixth place in the final East Women’s League Division Four North West (South) table.

n The previous weekend saw Haverhill Ladies first team bring their campaign to a close in style too, as they ran out 11-0 winners at Wisbech Town Ladies III.

The result ensured Haverhill finished eighth in Division Three North West.