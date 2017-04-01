Last call for places at running festival

There is still time to enter into this year’s Haverhill Running Festival — a popular event which attracts hundreds of runners.

The festival, which saw almost 400 people take to the streets of Haverhill last year, will once again be held in April.

Places are still available for this year’s event on Sunday, April 9, with the day attracting runners of all ages and abilities.

The festival is headed by the popular HaverHalf and Haver10 as well as the HaverMara — with this being only the second time the town has held a marathon.

Following on from last year’s inaugural event, the UK Athletics-licensed 26.2-mile race is also joined by the HaverSports Fun Run for all the family.

Jack Tappin, of race organisers HaverSports, said the festival was in keeping with making running accessible for all.

He said: “We have been delighted with the response for this year’s Haverhill Running Festival which combines a challenging, flat course with a friendly atmosphere.

“We have attracted runners from across the East of England and beyond from people who want to test themselves in the marathon, run as individuals or groups or simply as a family in our popular fun run.

“The festival is also just two weeks before this year’s London Marathon, making it an ideal opportunity and environment for some last-minute training.

“Also all our races are chip-timed with live internet results available immediately.”

It will be the fourth year that HaverSports has organised the JMP Furniture Solutions Half Marathon and the Haver10 10k race.

Places are still available in the four distances, with the festival also once again supporting the work of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Registration starts at 7am with the HaverMara at 9am followed by the Haver10 at 9.30am, HaverHalf at 11am, with the fun run after.

For more information and to enter, visit: www.haversports.com/running