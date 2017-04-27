Little Abington teen Evans in the Great Britain squad for European Junior Championships this summer

Little Abington teen Angharad Evans has been selected to represent Great Britain in the European Junior Championships in Israel this summer.

The Linton Village pupil, who turned 14 on Tuesday, broke two British Age Group records while competing in the British Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge, in Sheffield, last week.

British Swimming, the national governing body for the sport in Great Britain, broke the news earlier than expected on who will be representing them in the major events this summer.

And while she missed out on the cut for the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, Evans did get selected for the European Junior Championships, which take place in Israel between June 28 to July 2.

Speaking to the Echo before last night’s announcement, the West Suffolk Swimming Club member said: “I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed.

“I would like nothing more than to represent Team GB and be pushed even further.

“I feel lucky to be surrounded by such a supportive group of friends and fellow swimmers.

“They have all been incredible, along with my coach too.”

It has been a memorable year in the pool so far for Evans, who only last month broke the British Under-13s Girls 50m breaststroke record at the Edinburgh International Meet.

Evans beat Sophie Fussell’s previous record of 32.98 seconds, set in the London Region Zonal Meet in January 2015, with her swim of 32.95, and in the same event set a new personal best in the 100m breaststroke, taking her lifetime best down to one minute and 12.46 seconds.

More was to follow for the teenage swimmer, though, as she enjoyed a memorable debut in the British Swimming Championships.

On her way to claiming the Junior 50m breaststroke title, Evans twice lowered her British Age Group record.

Going up against swimmers up to four years her senior, her new record time of 32.37 was the fastest in the heats, before she lowered the record once again, finishing in 32.04 to win the final.

Evans returned to action on the final day of the event on Sunday as she competed in the 100m breaststroke, and went on to break a second British Age Group record of the week.

Evans’ time of one minute and 10.13 seconds improved her British Under-13s Girls 100m breaststroke record and saw her finish joint-second in the final.

Jill Evans, mother of Angharad, added: “We’re all extremely proud of her.

“She’s hungry and extremely competitive. She always wants to finish first.

“We’re all just really excited for her and we’re still on cloud nine!

“She also got to meet Adam Peaty (Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist for Team GB) while she was in Sheffield and said it was the best moment of her life.

“Even if she didn’t break any records, she was happy to meet him and he was really lovely with her.”