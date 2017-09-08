Local hockey club join national initiative

The chairwoman of Haverhill Hockey Club has said she cannot wait to get the new season under way, kicking it off by taking part in England Hockey’s national initiative, Hockey Fest.

Tina Bunch said she hoped the event, which is focused on the friendly and social side of hockey, will be well attended by people of all ages and walks of life.

“All people have to do is turn up with a drink (and wear trainers),” she said.

“We want to welcome people that haven’t necessarily been along before, to come and have a go.

“It’s for all ages, and it’s about having fun. Our first and second team will be on hand to provide advice and get involved.

“We’ll just learn a few core skills and hopefully spark a love of the game in Haverhill, it’s a great source of fitness and great fun.

“We struggled for numbers a little last year so that’s a big part of our focus this year.

“We’re quite limited in our ambitions and promotion chances because of this, we don’t have a big enough squad.

“Initiatives like this can certainly help bring new members in and we really need it, to be honest.

“I think hockey is, generally, a growing sport after all the recent success of the national sides.

“We’re trying to tap into this to help boost our overall squad.

“And then we have two weeks until our first game to get fully prepared, including a possible friendly on September 16.”

Haverhill Ladies’ first team, will travel to March Town on Saturday, September 23 for their first fixture in the East Women’s Hockey League, Division Three North West, while the second team will face the Cambridge Nomads II on Saturday, October 7, for their first fixture in Division Four North West (South).

Hockeyfest, supported by Notts Sports, will take place on Saturday, September 9, at the astro turf pitch at Haverhill Leisure Centre (2pm-4pm).