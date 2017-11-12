Medal haul for budding gymnast at Regionals

Eleanor Bunch seems to have the Midas touch, as she returned from the regional gymnastics finals with two gold medals.

The 14-year-old, who trains at the Haverhill Gymnastics Club, took part in the competition having finished third in September’s Suffolk County Championship.

And Bunch, a pupil at Castle Manor Academy, improved on her podium place at the East Region OOA Level 2 Championship finals, held at Pipers Vale Gym in Ipswich on October 22.

She was crowned Vault Champion, as well as Bar Champion, and was narrowly beaten in the All-Round competition as she took silver overall.

She said: “I did really well, much better than I expected to be honest.

“It feels amazing to get a gold medal, and even better to get two gold medals — I still can’t believe I did it.

“I’ve come third before but I’ve never won anything at Regionals before, it makes me want to do it again.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence in my ability, to compete and beat a lot of really good gymnasts.

“I think I’m going to try for the National levels, the next level up, and see what I can do.

“Of course it will be a lot harder but with that comes a bigger reward too.”

Although taking success in the vault and the bar, Bunch said she doesn’t feel she has a best apparatus and enjoys the all-round competition.

“I’d like to keep developing on all the apparatus, I don’t really have a favourite or one I think I’m best at,” she said.

“I’m surprised I did so well because I found it really scary, I guess the adrenaline did me good, because I was nervous.

“I was so happy once I’d completed my routine, partly because I was glad I was finished but also because I knew I’d done well. It felt great.”