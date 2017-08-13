Merritt wins Men’s Club Championship

Have your say

Liam Merritt was the clear winner of the Men’s Club Championship at Haverhill Golf Club, clinching the title by an eight-shot margin.

A field of 37 golfers took part in the annual 36-hole event, with Merritt winning the gross prize and the championship with two superb rounds of 71 and 70.

His closest rival was Andy Fish, who was eight shots behind after rounds of 76 and 73 saw him finish in second place on countback.

Jim Darby completed the top three after rounds of 71 and 78, while Scott Turner claimed the Spencer Tatum Cup for the 10-18 handicap section.

Tatum’s two rounds of 76 and 82 gave him a gross total score of 158, which was enough to win him the title.

n Haverhill Golf Club’s junior captains’ day took place on Tuesday last week.

Ewan Groves took first place in the medal competition with a nett 71, while James Iron was close behind in second on nett 73, and Fiona Stokes completed the top three on nett 78.

In the stableford section, Archie Chapman came out on top with 29 points, beating Finley Rose in second on 25 points.

Lara Hopewell-Plant’s 24-point haul secured third spot, while Alfie West scored 12 points to finish in fourth place.

n The following day saw the Men’s Midweek Medal take place with Andy Fish the overall winner after carding an excellent nett 68.

Fish (72-4-68) finished first in the Division One competition, ahead of Martin Mansfield (84-12-72) and Alan Carter (85-11-74).

The Division Two title went to Jonathan Wiseman (84-15-69), with Stuart Haworth (87-18-69) and John Levey (89-19-70) claiming second and third places respectively.

Richard Sisman (91-22-69) took the top honours in Division Three, as Dave Hedley (95-23-72) and Patrick Bowes (97-24-73) rounded off the top three finishers.

n Haverhill Ladies also held their Midweek Medal on Wednesday last week, with Sally Price winning the competition with a great nett 72.

Price was closely followed by Mandy Williamson in second place on nett 73, and in third place was Linda Alexander on nett 74.

n Haverhill Golf Club hosted its Men’s Senior Open on Thursday last week, with an impressive field of 120 players taking part.

The format of the competition was a four-ball better-ball stableford playing off nine-tenths handicap.

William Elder and Trevor Cocksedge were the winning pair of the event on countback with 43 points.

Mike Steen and Keith Otter took second place on the same number of points, while Chris Briggs and Peter White were two points behind in third.

n The club are set to stage a Mixed Open competition today (10.04am approx start), with the Ladies’ Club Championship then taking place this Saturday (7.48am approx start).