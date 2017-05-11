Morrice bidding to end wait for national title

Collin Morrice is hoping 2017 will be the year that he can end his wait for a maiden title in the UK National Drag Racing Championships.

The Linton driver, who first took up the sport as a youngster back in 2002, has come close on several occasions to being crowned champion.

Morrice began his latest bid for title success with a victory in the opening round of the Super Comp class, held last month at Santa Pod Raceway as part of the Festival of Power Easter Weekend Extravaganza.

And ahead of the five-round championship resuming at the Wellingborough circuit at the end of this month, Morrice has set his sights on a first championship win come the end of the season in September.

“This year the aim is to try and win a championship,” said the 27-year-old, who has also played in goal for Linton Granta and Duxford United in the Cambridgeshire County Football League this season.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed this will be the year. It would be nice to get over the hurdle, I’ve been doing it long enough.

“I’ve always fell just short in the past. There’s been a couple of times where I’ve had a shot to win it going into the final round, but I’ve had to win the final or do something similar to win the championship.

“It would be nice to get over that hurdle and win it, as a thank you to my family who support me.

“My brother (Stuart) looks after the engine and sets up the car for me, my dad (Sandy) drives the truck to the races and my mum (Christine) and girlfriend (Megan) always come to the races and give me some support.”

Last year, Morrice came within touching distance of his first national title, losing out on the Super Gas Class Championship by 0.014 of a second after the final round.

While in 2013 the gap to glory was even shorter, as he missed out on the title by an agonising 0.004 of a second.

Despite those heartbreaking disappointments, Morrice is determined to turn his luck around this year, with his first round win last month giving him an early lead at the top of the Super Comp standings.

Morrice is also competing in the Super Gas class this year and after the opening round he sits in seventh place in the current standings.

“I missed out on the title last year by just 100th of a second, but I only did three out of the five races.

“This year the plan is to enter all the races, and fingers crossed I can win it this time.”

Morrice returns to action at Santa Pod on May 26-29, when he doubles up to compete in both the British and European Championships.