Morrice targets win in Summer Nationals

Collin Morrice has his sights set on victory in the Summer Nationals this weekend as he looks to strengthen his bid for a first title in the UK National Drag Racing Championships, writes Alex Moss.

The Linton driver heads into the third of five rounds at Santa Pod Raceway looking to extend his lead in the Super Comp standings.

The 27-year-old currently holds a 160-point advantage over nearest challenger and last year’s champion Stuart Doignie, while Conrad Stanley is only 40 points further back in third spot.

And while Morrice’s main aim this weekend is to ensure he remains top of the pile going into the summer break, he knows how pivotal a race victory could be in his latest effort to win a maiden national title.

“I’d like to win it (this weekend),” he said. “Whether I do or not is another thing, but I’m definitely going to try and win it.

“Hopefully the weather will stay like it is and be pretty good for us, as I’d like to try and extend my lead in the championship.”

As well as the Super Comp class, Morrice is also competing in the Super Gas class this year and sits in fifth spot in the standings ahead of this weekend.

But with last year’s winner Doignie almost 600 points clear of the Linton driver, Morrice admits the Super Gas class is likely to be low on his list of priorities for the rest of the season.

“The Super Comp is the main one for me now and I’m going to go for it,” he added.

“I’ve got a small lead and I want to try and take full advantage of that.”

n Clare-raised driver Ben Barker finished 10th in class and 39th overall with Gulf Racing in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race at the weekend.