Narrow victory a relief for Suffolk’s junior champion

The 2017 Suffolk Girls Junior Champion was ‘relieved’ to follow up her county title with a win in the Haverhill Ladies’ Golf Championship, as she secured victory by only one shot.

Fiona Stokes, 16, won the 36-hole tournament off scratch, holding off Mandy Williamson in second place.

Mum Carolyn said: “She was very relieved to win, especially by only one shot.

“She managed to hold on to the lead, despite a lot of pressure from behind. She’s still only 16 so to handle that was impressive.

“And she had a bad morning session, but she came back strong — that was great to see.”

At the same competition, Lyn Fish took the handicap trophy and Lynne Hart won the Pam Ratford Trophy with nett 70.

Stokes has enjoyed some great results this summer, as she also won the Waddup Windows Competition in the medal section last week, a junior competition for Haverhill golfers.

Jason Carpenter came second, while Archie Chapman took the title in the Stableford section.

Stokes also came second to Carpenter in trying weather conditions during the P Bowers Competition.

Carolyn said that Fiona was now playing at the Junior County Match Week at Colne Valley, an inter-county competition between Suffolk, Bedfordshire, Cambs & Hunts, Essex, Norfolk and Hertfordshire.

The results will be announced today, before she settles down to wait for her GCSE results.

But Stokes was not the only golfer in action, as Anne Reed won the Ladies’ monthly medal on nett 71.

Elaine Ward came in second to see her handicap cut by a shot, followed by Fish in third.

And the Anniversary Shield, a mixed match competition that uses the Texas Scramble format in teams of four, saw Peter Driscoll, Kelvin Ellam, Colin Bradnam and Jennifer Bradnam emerge as the winning team.

Haverhill also held its Mixed Open, an 18-hole four-ball better-ball Stableford off 90 per cent handicap format.

The winning pair on 42 points was Alan and Sue Watts from Chelmsford Golf Club. Second was Dawn Futter and Cain Esherwood from Great Yarmouth & Casiter Golf Club on 39 points. In third place was Caroline and Paul Fields from Braintree Golf Club on countback with 39 points.