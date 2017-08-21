National crown for Anya

Have your say

A promising showjumper from Haverhill has secured top spot in the Squibb Group Pony Bronze League 148cm-and-under final at the British Showjumping National Championships.

Anya Andrews, 14, was at the Championships, held at National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre Stoneleigh (NAEC), Stoneleigh Park, in Warwickshire, between August 8 and August 13.

The Championship Arena One kicked off with the Squibb Group Bronze League 148cm-and-under final, where Anya took the top spot with her horse Drealistown Dandy.

She beat 33 starters on her way to the title, progressing to a jump-off which included 14 other competitors, to take the crown.

“We got Drealistown Dandy when he was very young and I have enjoyed bringing him on with the help of my riding instructor Felicity,” she said.

“I have had him for four years now.

“This whole season has gone really well and we have been getting some really good results.

“In previous seasons we had been knocking a lot of poles but this season we have started a winning streak.

“I still can’t believe that I won here, I never thought it would happen.”

The Bronze and Silver Pony/Rider Combination League was introduced by British Showjumping in 2014.

It allows all pony riders to track their progress on a regional and national league table.

The qualification period runs from April 1 to June 30.

There are three leagues — Bronze, Silver and Gold — which are further split in to three height categories for the ponies of 128cm, 138cm and 148cm.