Peter Wright books semi-final spot

Suffolk darts star Peter Wright became the first player to book his place in the William Hill Darts World Championship with a thrilling 5-3 win over James Wade.

A stunning 134 checkout saw the Mendham-based ace secure his place in the last four.

The world number three had fought back after losing the first set to 'The Machine' to level the match in a second set which included a 10-dart leg from Snakebite.

After a 155 checkout saw Wade go into a 2-1 lead, Wright broke his opponent in the third game of the fourth set before he had the raucous Alexandra Palace crowd on their feet with a 130 finish on the bull for 2-2.

The Scotsman, a losing finalist in 2014, continued that momentum to go into a 4-2 lead before Wade took the seventh set.

Wright was on the verge of victory after racing into a 2-0 lead in the eighth but after Wade's 81 checkout pulled a leg back, Snakebite bit back with a 134 finish to seal the match.

The Suffolk star is set to face the winner of this afternoon's match between reigning champion Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall in the semi-final.

Wright ended his quarter-final contest with an average of 104.79.