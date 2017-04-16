Pleasing turnout at family golf event

Haverhill Golf Academy had a pleasing turnout of close to 200 people for their Family Fun Event at Haverhill Golf Club on Sunday.

The academy were inviting any child and their family to have an hour’s taste of golf, followed by an Easter Egg hunt.

Two local companies, Jamie Warner Estate Agents and Mark Wilshire Design & Build sponsored the event.

Ollie Rush and Paul Wilby, Haverhill Golf Club’s professionals, gave up countless hours of their time to organise and manage 86 children playing 22 golf games.

A total of 182 people turned out on a beautiful day in April, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees.

Haverhill Golf Academy manager Rush had previously visited 700 children in four primary schools and one upper school in Haverhill, giving all of those children up to a one-hour PE lesson to experience golf.

All of these young people were given an invite to return to Haverhill Golf Club for the Family Fun Event this past weekend.

The academy run a number of opportunities for both children and adults to participate in free of charge taster sessions, which are aimed to increase the chances for everyone to take part, either socially as part of group coaching or Greenfee’s, or more frequently by becoming a member.

If you would like any more information about learning to play golf, contact Haverhill Golf Club on 01440 712628.

For those who want to play golf, they should dial 01440 761951.

The club is located 20 miles east of Cambridge and 17 miles south-west of Bury St Edmunds, and offers an 18-hole course.

The club also has a clubhouse which offers a friendly and relaxing atmosphere with food and beverages available.