It is the first time the club has held a beer festival in its 50-year history, as a new committee set to work on boosting the profile of the game and the local teams.

Alongside live music, food stalls, a gin palace — complete with ten gins — a bouncy castle and car boot sale will be a chance for people to get a taste of playing rugby, with a seven-a-side touch competition.

Local teams have been invited as well as anyone interested in having a go.

Vice chairman Mitchell Cleary said: “It’s been a lot of work to get organised but we are looking forward to it.

“We’re hoping to raise the profile of the club this year and are starting just before the season begins.

“We’re a small club serving a local community and providing fun but also quality rugby.

“The new season is looking good, we’re excited — we have two adult teams and youth teams too as we build on the success of last season.

“And that’s part of why we are running the touch rugby competition — a completely non-contact version of the game — to get people hooked, particularly those that haven’t tried it before. And it will be for all ages so it really is all about having fun.”

The festival is open from 11am until late on Saturday and midday to 4pm and then 5pm until late on Sunday, with last entry at 9pm. The rugby will take place on Saturday from 1pm, while the car boot sale will take place between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.