Rugby club want to stay in top division despite results

Despite suffering heavy losses every week, assistant head coach Steve Bowers has said Haverhill RFC are in the appropriate league division.

The Eastern Counties Greene King Division One West side travelled to fellow basement outfit Saffron Walden II on Saturday, as both teams hunted for their first league points of the season.

But it was the home side who left with the spoils, as Haverhill were once more outclassed — losing 58-10.

Bowers said: “We recently had a meeting about our results and what to do, we’re struggling to run two teams.

“We wanted to discuss the possibility of dropping down to the level of our second team and look to build and develop from there.

“But we decided we’re too good for the second team’s league — which wouldn’t benefit us — but not yet good enough for the first team.

“We’re in that limbo right now, the experience will come but it’s going to take time.

“So we have to work hard and remain patient because we’re in a transitional period and it’s showing.

“We’ve lost so many of our first team and the second team are having to step up.

“They’re doing an incredible job, everyone’s still enthused and enjoying their rugby and working really hard in training.”

He said the score did not reflect the great game against Saffron Walden, a team that benefitted from the strength in depth of their first team, who play in the London & SE League London 1 North Division.

“But progress is being made,” Bowers added.

“We’re learning from our mistakes and we’re getting better.

“We’ve scored more points each game and even got a converted try against Saffron Walden.

“The players’ attitude and commitment is just incredible.”

They next host Cottenham Renegades on Saturday (3pm).