Speedy rise for Little Abington’s Team GB swimmer

Angharad Evans is targeting a personal best at next month’s 2017 European Junior Championships, having been selected to represent Team GB

The Little Abington teen, who turned 14 last week, was given a birthday to remember as British Swimming announced she would join the team in Israel between June 28 and July 2.

It follows the Little Linton pupil’s success at the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield, where she broke two British Age Group records.

Her debut performance at the event led to the national body for the sport in Great Britain giving her the nod for the annual junior competition.

Evans said: “I’m really happy with what I’ve done so far.

“I wasn’t expecting to even make a final let alone get picked for the Europeans.

“So I just want to have fun and enjoy the experience, but race well as well.

“And maybe even get a personal best, that would be amazing.”

Mum Jill Evans, 47, said the family were so pleased by her achievements.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “She’s very competitive and driven — it’s happened so quickly as well.

“The coaches thought she was crazy to even try for this, but she’s that hungry.

“Angharad is so excited, she can’t wait to get her kit.”

It is the latest in a meteoric rise for the West Suffolk Swimming Club member.

Evans, who is coached by Dan Pilprow, has only been swimming competitively for the past two years, but has already broken a string of national age group records.

Jill added: “It will be quite an adventure.

“She trains six or seven times a week and will continue to prepare.

“Depending how it goes in Israel, she could also go to the Worlds in America at the end of August.

“But we’re not worrying about that, if it happens, it happens.”