Stoke College girls in come-from-behind win

Stoke College Senior Girls hockey team have been celebrating their recent success against Gosfield School.

The pouring rain saw the girls struggling in the first half of the match and they were 2-0 down at half-time.

Stoke came back strongly in the second half with two quick well-worked goals. They continued to utilise the right side of the pitch, scoring two further goals and finishing with a strong 4-2 win.

The goals came from captain Freya Donald (two), Iona Griffey and Sarah McGowan.

Headmaster Frank Thompson, said: “This was a remarkable achievement and a real testament to their determination. Well done girls!”

n Elsewhere, Haverhill Hornets Under-12 Boys and Girls hockey teams travelled to Cambridge to play sides from Newmarket and Cambridge Nomads.

The boys team were well beaten by some talented older players, yet were commended for their efforts and were rewarded with a goal from Isaac Strid.

The girls fared slightly better, narrowly missing out on a win. Edie Clark, Molly Rees and Anastasia Jackson all took a turn in goal, all making some excellent saves.

However, player of the match was Matilda Burton, who proved to be very difficult to beat in defence.