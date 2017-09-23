Table tennis club are set to return home after 12 years

The Haverhill Table Tennis Club will play their home games from their new base at Castle Manor Academy this season, the location the club began life from in 1964.

The club, who play in Division Three of the Cambridge & District Table Tennis League, have spent 12 ‘happy’ years at the Samuel Ward Academy, but were told at the end of last season that the venue would be unavailable at the times the club would need it.

Club secretary Colin Cushen said: “Samuel Ward have been very good to us, but a change in their management meant we had to finish at 8.30pm, which is impossible for matches and to progress as a club. To be back at the Manor was great and the site manager, Chris Brown, has been really helpful.

“All we need now are a few more members so we will be able to afford to stay there, as Chris has helped with a concession for the first three months but, after that, it’s up to us.”

The club’s first fixture on Tuesday, away to Impington III, has been postponed and will take place at a later date. Instead, the club will travel to Cambridge Park for their first match on Tuesday, October 3.

Members will be at Castle Manor on Monday evenings between 7.30pm and 9.30pm for practice and matches.