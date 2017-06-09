Team Haverhill on the trophy march

Haverhill’s golf teams are making great progress this year, with great efforts from their The Tolly, The Curry Cup and The Beaumont teams.

The Tolly, captained by Eamonn Bareham have already dispatched local rivals Newton Green by 32 holes — of 144 played — and will next play Felixstowe at home on Sunday June 18.

The Curry Cup team, captained by Andy Fish, have won their first two games against Seckford and Benton Hall and will now play away matches at Three Rivers and Felixstowe to finish off the group stage.

While the senior Beaumont team, captained by Bob Hammett, have beaten Southwold away in a nail biter, by two holes from the 72 played.

They will now play Flempton near Bury St Edmunds in the next round.

Haverhill Golf Club professional Paul Wilby said: “I’m pretty confident in our teams and it really doesn’t surprise me to see them playing so well.

“Taking part in the various competitions is an important part of being a member of the club.

“We enjoy being competitive, it’s not just social golf. A good number of our members are standing out as well, there’s some really good golf being played.

“And that’s of course why they keep on winning — it’s great to see. Team captains are important as well, they’ve been doing really well.

“I’m pleased to see the high standard from everyone.

“And in a tough industry at the moment, our club is growing, with more members joining all the time — we’re in a great position.

“Everyone is having a really good time, enjoying themselves and playing great golf.

“I think they’re in the mix in all competitions still, and I hope they keep up the great play.

“We have a Pro-am competition coming up in July at the club, and we’re expecting more than one hundred golfers.

“I’m certainly looking forward to it, it should be a really good competition for the club.

“But with golf, it’s all about the sunshine — which we’ve had lots of over the last few weeks — so let’s hope it comes back in time for the rest of the summer.”