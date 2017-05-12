Tennis club hosting a Try Tennis for Free Day

Haverhill Tennis Club will be hosting a Try Tennis for Free Day this weekend.

The club welcomes adults, kids and families to attend the day, which is open to players of any ability to come along and give the sport a try.

The Try Tennis for Free Day takes place at the club, based next to Haverhill Leisure Centre and Cineworld, on Sunday and will run from 11am to 4pm.

The club have just finished a successful 2016/17 season on the court, with the Men’s A team winning Halstead League Division Two, while the Men’s B team ended their campaign in sixth place.

The Ladies’ team were the winners of the Norfolk & Suffolk League Division One title.

The mixed team won Halstead League Division Three.