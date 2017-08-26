Tennis club hosts annual Junior Open competition

Haverhill Tennis Club recently held its annual Junior Open, which ran over five days, six events and with 57 players taking part in 120 matches.

The standard this year was brilliant, with the stand out performance from Haverhill player Freddie Paffett in the Green (Under-10) competition on day two.

There were 13 players in this event, with seven of the top-rated G1 players and one regional player competing.

Paffett won his group but was one set down against an inspired Daisy Whooley in the quarter-finals, before eventually winning 4-5, 5-3, 10-7.

In the semi-finals, he defeated Haverhill player Giuseppe Lapetina 4-1, 4-1. And in the final, he met number two seed Jack Buckenham and won 4-2, 5-4 in a tightly-contested match.

The Under-14 Boys’ event saw Spaniards Fernando Freire and Kaoma Gamez make their way to the semi-finals.

Freire had an amazing afternoon, only losing two games in the competition.

Gamez lost his semi-final by the narrowest of margins against Albert Holland 2-4, 4-3, 10-9.

Freire then beat Holland 4-1, 4-0 in the final and Gamez beat Harbey Paffett 4-0, 4-2 to take third place.

The third day featured the orange mini tennis event, with number one seed Alfie Paffett making it to the final after winning his group and semi-final against Adam Sleath 10-6.

Paffett was 5-0 down against number two seed Isaac Kingham in the final and, pushed to the back of the court, he scrambled a backhand slice recovery shot which hit the tape and dropped over.

This proved the turning point in the match, with Paffett eventually winning 10-7.

Sleath beat Sophie Johnston 10-5 for third place.

Olivia Booth, from Haverhill, had a really good win against Jessica Terry in the round robin boxes, but this result was not enough to take her through to the next stage.

On day four, the Under-16 Boys saw Harry Beer, Rob and Matt Magin, Tom Palmer and Harvey Paffett all representing Haverhill.

Rob Magin won the consolation final 6-3, 7-6 against Palmer, and Paffett finished third after beating Matt Magin 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 in a closely-fought match.

Reuben Carr beat Harry Dunn 7-6, 6-4 in a fascinating final.

The final day of the competition saw some newcomers to competitive tennis.

Most of the children in the Under-8 Red competition have just started playing.

Jim Cheng (Cambridge) beat Matthew Kenning (Haverhill) 10-6 in the final, while Ethan Ramsey narrowly beat Declan Baragy 12-10 to take third place.

The 12&under Boys’ event ran at the same time with Luke Byron winning at Haverhill for a third time.

And Byron’s semi-final win was a high quality game against Angus Mcwilliam 4-2, 4-3. Byron then beat Ben Smart 4-1, 4-1 in the final and a tired Mcwilliam lost 4-2, 4-2 to Edward Hackett.

Haverhill Tennis Club would like to thank everyone for helping to run the event.