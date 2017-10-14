Triathlon festival runs smoothly despite rain

More than 160 athletes swam, biked and ran round Haverhill as the town hosted its fourth triathlon festival in wet conditions that couldn’t dampen the atmosphere.

HaverTri – the Adams Harrison Triathlon Festival — returned for 2017 at Haverhill Leisure Centre, with 164 competing across triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon, with the latter welcoming athletes from as young as eight years old.

The event, held on Sunday, October 1, was again in aid of Haverhill Scouts and Guides’ new building fund.

The races saw athletes from across the region enjoy a cycle course through Steeple Bumpstead, Stambourne, Ridgewell and Sturmer, followed by a run course out to Sturmer and back, on Haverhill’s old railway line walk.

Contestants could choose one of three multi-events, combining running with either cycling or swimming.

The Sprint distance triathlon — a 300m swim, 22km cycle 22km and 6km run — was won by Matthew Field in one hour, 11 minutes and 12 seconds, while Sarah Osborne was the first female home in 1.24.09.

Meanwhile, Tony Heather set a new course record to win the Sprint+ triathlon, which is double the distance of the normal event, in 2.00.29, and Dianne Hughes was the first female finisher in 2.50.32.

Craig Stewart was first home in the Sprint duathlon in 1.36.41, with Louise White the first woman to cross the line in 1.44.04. Ady Frost won the Sprint+ duathlon in 2.41.09.

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “It’s great to see that the appetite for multisport in Haverhill remains strong, and we continue to get a good turnout for this end-of-season tri. Hopefully we’ll continue to grow and welcome more athletes to an even bigger and better race in 2018.

“Before then we hope these athletes will join us in Moreton Hall on Sunday, October 29 for our inaugural St Eds Running Festival.”

Rhodri Rees, senior partner at event sponsor Adams Harrison Solicitors, said: “We’re pleased to have continued our sponsorship of this event and to show Adams Harrison’s backing for both sporting events and building the communities .

“We had six of our staff competing in a couple of relay teams, so it was also a great opportunity for them to get involved with the event too.”

First Haverhill Scouts group leader Duncan Batty added: “Scouting and guiding are about getting involved in your local community, and our volunteers at this event showed just how we can support Haverhill.

“With so many young people getting involved in scouting in the town, it’s important that we’re able to improve our facilities to accommodate them. Events like this go some way to helping us realise the funds needed to achieve that.”