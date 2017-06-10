Weather a bit of a drag

It was a disappointing weekend for drag racing, after rain resulted in a race called off in the UK National Drag Racing Championships.

After a glorious weekend of weather, rain on the Monday evening saw the final race cancelled for Collin Morrice, having taken the win on Sunday. But he has managed to keep a small lead in the Super Comp Championship.

The team started the weekend with oil pressure problems, meaning they lost the main day for qualifying.

They still managed to qualify in ninth position in the Super Comp and fourth in Super Gas.

In the first round of Super Comp, Morrice was drawn against Conrad Stanley, who is second in the championship, taking a close and lucky win. But the next race, scheduled for Monday, got rained out in the evening.

Meanwhile, in the first round of Super Gas, Morrice lost to experienced Brian Huxley after making ‘a rookie mistake’ at the finish line.

The team will be back on track at Santa Pod for the summer nationals on June 24.