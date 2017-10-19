Young Haverhill golfer qualifies for Junior World Championships

Young Haverhill golfer Ellis Kerr has secured a place in the 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Championships in California — after winning the British Junior Golf Tour’s Qualifying tournament at Park Hill Golf Club.

The Gog Magog member, who celebrates his eighth birthday next month, carded a round of 89 to finish at the top of the leaderboard and five clear of Hayden Sarfo (Gaudet Luce) in his age category — Boys 7-8.

He recorded seven pars and a birdie, on the fourth hole, on the main course at the Leicestershire venue to take the top spot.

Over 200 golfers from across the country have battled it out in regional qualifiers at Wycombe Heights, Littlestone and Brandon Wood throughout the year, with youngsters hoping to book a place in an event whose previous winners include Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

There was beautiful autumnal weather overlooking the final qualifier determining the BJGT 2018 teams heading out to San Diego next July.

The top boy and girl in six age groups will go on to represent the BJGT in the prestigious competition, which features around 1,200 participants from almost 60 different nations.

British Junior Golf Tour’s schedule for 2018 is set to be announced in the coming weeks and, for more details of how to compete, visit www.juniorgolftour.co.uk.