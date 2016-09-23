Clean sweep for Dashwood at tennis club’s tournament

Joshua Dashwood was the star of the show at Haverhill Tennis Club’s annual Closed Competition — winning all three events he entered.

He began a memorable day by capturing the men’s singles with an impressive 6-0, 6-2 victory over Gratz Senn in the reversal of last year’s final in the same event.

Dashwood then partnered Tom Marsh in one of the best matches of the day against Brenton Mattheus and Ross Tobin, winning 7-5, 6-3 to claim the Men’s Double.

The fairytale competition was completed when he added the mixed doubles title to his collection when partnering Keri Tobin to win 6-4, 6-3 against Abi Cartwright-Thomas and Adam Fowle.

The day had started with Danielle Miller and Margaret May playing in the consolation ladies’ final with Miller winning with a whitewash 6-0, 6-0.

The men’s consolation was won by Brenton Matthues who beat young player Luke Marsh 6-1, 6-0.

In the boys’ final Andreas Kitsis beat Greg Birch in another great match 6-4, 6-4.

Abi Cartwright-Thomas reclaimed her singles title with a fine tactical win against Keri Tobin 6-1, 6-3 and sisters Sarah and Rachel Jeffs beat fellow siblings Shannon and Keri Tobin 6-4, 7-6 in two closely-fought sets.

The momentum in the second set switched with every change of ends, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

Club coach Robert Jeffs said: “A great day’s tennis was enjoyed by club members and family supporters. Thank you, David Fowle, for running the barbecue and everyone who baked a cake for the club funds.”

