Defeat puts Devonports at bottom

CAMBRIDGESHIRE SQUASH LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

Devonports Haverhill 1

Cambridge III 4

A defeat to an improving Cambridge team meant Devonports Haverhill squash team slipped to the foot of table .

Daryl Hester, losing the opener 15-12, fought back in the second but narrowly missed out 18-16 before going down 15-6 in the third.

Gary Last was involved in a tight two sets, levelling 15-11 after losing the first 15-13. Hovewer, he could not sustain the comeback losing the following final sets 15-7, 15-11.

Skipper Malcolm Day had a tough five-setter, losing the opener 15-12. He looked to gain control in the second 15-11 before going behind again 15-12. Day saved match points in the fourth before grasping it 19-17, but missed out in the decider 15-8.

Nathan Ttophi was to lose his league unbeaten record stretching back over two seasons when just falling to an all-running hard-hitting opponent, losing the opening two sets 15-10, 15-11. Ttophi saved match points in the third to claim it 17-15 before levelling the match 15-10. The decider flowed back and forth before the Cambridge man took the final points 15-12.

Tony Archer secured Devonports’ only victory on the night when coming back from losing the first 15-8 to move into the lead 15-9, 15-12, before the Cambridge skipper levelled it 15-10. Archer finally seized control in the decider winning out 15-8.

Eight points for Devonports who face St Neots, fellow-promoted team, at the Haverhill Leisure Centre next Thursday.