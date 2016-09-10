Fencer adds to British title collection

Tecwyn Lee, a student with West Wickham-based Japanese fencing school KenYuKan Dojo Suffolk, added to his British national title recently by winning the Second Dan Division of the Ishido Cup at the British Kendo Association Summer Iaido Seminar.

Still only 21, the visiting Japanese Sensei says he already shows a maturity in his technique and won all of his bouts 3-0.

The competition is split into seven grade groups from ungraded (Mudan) to Sixth Dan and the winners of each division compete in a grand final, with the result judged on personal improvement.

This year it went to the Third Dan candidate, but Lee was also told that he narrowly missed out on the Daruma trophy as overall winner.

Also competing from the KenYuKan Dojo was Brian Tott Fifth Dan, who at 76 was the oldest competitor, and Lee’s teacher Martin Clark, Renshi Sixth Dan, who lost out 2-1 to Oliver Bischoff from Germany, the Sixth Dan winner.

KenYuKan Dojo is based at West Wickham Village Hall and trains on Thursday evenings and Sundays, studying the Muso Shinden style of swordsmanship. For further information call 01440 763003.