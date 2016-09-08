Frank Haigh - the man with the golden gun

A successful year for shooter Frank Haigh hit an even bigger high after he won a World Competition gold medal in dramatic fashion.

Haigh and his fellow Great Britain team mates Christopher Dennis and Dennis Webb prevailed in a nerve-jangling climax to the World Compak Sporting Competition (clay shooting) in temperatures of up to 32 degrees to pip old foes Italy to gold in the Super Veterans class by the tightest of possible margins.

With GB and Italy tied on 514 points after four days of competition at EJ Churchill Shooting Ground in Buckinghamshire, Haigh, Dennis and Webb - who each shot 200 targets over the four days - were only victorious after a count-back, where combined scores over a number of stands for the two nations came into play.

France filled third place with a score of 498.

The 68-year-old, of Baythorne End near Haverhill, said: “It was a very tense and exciting climax to the shoot towards the end of day four, with Great Britain and Italy within a few targets of each other right until the last competitor’s score was confirmed.”

Haigh, who thanked the Haverhill Echo and the Suffolk Free Press for their continued coverage of his participation in the sport over the past years, has had one of his most successful seasons ever.

This year he has won a European bronze in Hungary (following on from a gold in 2013 and a silver in 2015), Great Britain Grand Prix gold in Doveridge and now the gold at the World Competition, which was held in the UK for the first time.

In the Open World Compak Sporting category, Haigh scored 172/200 to finish in eighth place overall.

Apart from the four Super Veteran teams, there were many teams competing in the open championship including Cyprus, Russia, Holland, Australia, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Other GB team medal winners were Juniors, which won silver, falling just two targets short of gold), the Ladies who won gold and the seniors, who came fourth.