Haverhill Ladies win through to The Stearn final again

Haverhill Golf Club’s Ladies team continued their run of success in The Stearn competition by convincingly winning their semi-final with Ufford Park at Felixstowe.

They will now be gunning for glory when they play in the final at Halesworth on October 3 against Felixstowe.

The team was: Lyn Fish, Mandy Williamson, Sally Price, Anna Fairhead, Mary Sail and Linda Alexander with co-ordinator Doreen Darbey putting in the hard work behind-the-scenes.

n Young Ellis Kerr played his game up in St. Andrew’s last week and did his family and the club proud.

He came 11th out of 26 players all aged between five and six years. He is now eligible to play in the European Finals that will be held in East Lothian next May.

n The Junior Foursomes competition was won by Josh Hulyer and James Iron with a nett score of 75.

n The Junior Open for youngsters from all over the area was held last week with more than 40 taking part, when many other clubs have had to cancel their events due to lack of numbers.

The event, run by junior organiser Doreen Darbey and a host of volunteers at the club, was sponsored by local accountancy firm Hackett Griffey and proved a successful day.

The Boys Scratch competition was won by Prdis Heath’s Habebul Islam, with a gross score of 71, while the Boys Nett went to Newton Green’s Kieran Sorrell with 65.

The Girls Scratch was won by Haverhill’s own Fiona Stokes with 76, while the Girls Nett was claimed by Georgia Parker from Bury St. Edmunds with 68.

n The club’s Stableford competition was won by Alexandra Sparrow from Saffron Walden with a score of 35 points. The 10-hole competition for the younger players was won by Jack Sparrow, also from Saffron Walden, who just managed to edge out the club’s own Ellis Kerr on countback as both boys came in with the same scored in some 59 strokes each.