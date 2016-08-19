Haverhill’s Evans takes national title in Sheffield

Haverhill’s Angharad Evans stormed through the field to take victory in the 13-14yrs 50m breaststroke final in the British Swimming Summer Championships.

The 13-year-old began her title-winning campaign at Ponds Forge in Sheffield with the heats, where she recovered from a slow start to power to a third-place finish.

The West Suffolk Swimming Club member’s time of 34.41 seconds was enough to make it through to the final in fifth place against the best swimmers in the country.

A better start in the final meant that Evans was on level terms with the rest of the swimmers through 25m, with a powerful last 15m seeing her race through the field to be crowned national champion.

Evans’ time of 33.58 seconds was nearly a second faster than her heat swim and also 0.2 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer.

On the final day of the championships, Evans competed in the 100m breaststroke and put in a great heat swim, finishing just 0.28 seconds off of her best time, but enough to secure a place in the final.

Evans qualified for the final in seventh position and after a slow start was able to come back and finish in sixth place with a new personal best time by nearly half a second.

The second week of the National Swimming Championships saw Evans compete in the ASA National Championships, where she raced in the 50m freestyle event.

In an event all about the start, swim and finish, Evans got off to a slow start and could not make up the time, finishing in 15th place in the 12-13yrs age group and around 0.5 seconds off of her best.