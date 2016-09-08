Home successes at Junior Open

Haverhill Tennis Club recently held their eight annual Junior Open championships with players from as far away as Norfolk and Southend attending.

The event started with a Red Mini tournament for children aged eight and under and produced the first home win with Olivia Booth beating Nandha Sivarasa 10-8 in a close final, to follow her third-place finish earlier in the season.

Sivarasa did extremely well getting to the final in his first competition. Jonty Godfrey from Braintree came third.

In the Orange Mini Tennis event Freddie and Alfie Paffett represented Haverhill and both qualified for the quarter-finals. Freddie was beaten by a top-rated orange player, Louwna Hendriks 8-6, 7-3.

Alfie played the top-seeded player Flynn Godfrey and competed well but lost 7-4, 7-4.

Flynn completed a fine afternoon of tennis by beating Yinghan Ho in the final 7-5, 7-1.

On Tuesday the 12 and under boys and 16 and under girls played.

Luke Byron was the star of the boys and did not lose a single game all afternoon.

Tom Palmer and Harvey Paffett represented Haverhill, with Palmer finishing runner-up in his first tournament at Haverhill.

In the 16 and under, Keri Tobin and Anna Becher represented Haverhill and both girls managed to get to the semi-finals after some very close matches.

Unfortunately, they ended up playing each other, with Tobin getting the better of Becher 4-0, 4-1.

Letitica Douglas and Paige Bott from Stebbing Tennis Club played some excellent tennis all afternoon, with Douglas getting the better of Tobin in a close final 4-3, 0-4, 10-5 and Bott beating Becher 4-3, 2-4, 10-6.

In the 14 and under boys on the Wednesday, Haverhill were represented by Nathan Sheppard, Luke Marsh, Harvey Paffett and Jason Butler in a very small field (five) with all the boys playing each other in a round robin.

Luke Marsh finished first, giving the club its second winner of the week. Harvey Paffett and Butler both had two wins each but on count-back, Paffett runner-up.

Haverhill’s highest rated player, Alex Swarbrick (6.1) from Culford, took part in the 16 and under boys on Thursday and won his group quite convincingly, although he had a tough match against club-mate Greg Birch, who went on to beat him 4-2, 4-1 in the final.

In the other round robin box, Freddie Holmes and Luke Marsh from Haverhill finished first and second respectfully but would both lose in the semi-final. Holmes beat Marsh 3-4, 4-1, 10-3 in a closely-fought match to finish third.

The final day of the event, played in beautiful sunshine, was the 18 and under boys.

Birch, Swarbrick and Holmes played again but it was Sam Howard who was in fine form, beating the other four boys in this round robin event.

Joshua Crossley, from Red Lodge, was the other player, who was unlucky to lose two matches on a third set tie break.

Birch again found a way past Swarbrick to finish second and cap off a couple of great days of tennis.

Swarbrick finished third, winning two of his four matches.

Haverhill coach Robert Jeffs said: “This was a great week of tennis played in a competitive but fair spirit.”

