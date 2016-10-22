Ladies win another tennis title

Haverhill Tennis Club ladies’ team have completed back-to-back titles.

After earning promotion by winning Norfolk & Suffolk League Division Two last year, they proved their class again as they went on to claim the Division One crown following their home victory over Fordham.

Haverhill 2016 team: Sharon Mattheus (captain), Abi Cartwright-Thomas, Rachel Jeffs, Marcia Armstrong, Emma Hopewell, Keri Tobin, Emma Hopewell, Sarah Jeffs and Danielle Miller.

