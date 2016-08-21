Place Farm Academy student on motorcross podium in France

Place Farm Academy pupil Jayden Abbink has recently returned from France after representing his country in the MX Master Kids international motocross event.

With his dad from South Africa and his mum from England, the 10-year-old chose to ride for South Africa in what was his first time participating in an event of this scale.

Dad Johan said: “I was delighted when Jayden chose to ride for South Africa, as we only have a small number of participants.”

During the three-day event, Abbink completed four qualifying sessions in the 10-12 years 65cc category.

On the final day, he went out hard, and after a tough race in scorching heat he finished in second position in the silver group race.

Mum Rebecca said: “We could not be more proud of Jayden. He rode with such pride and passion and that showed in his overall position.

“For Jayden to have reached a podium position in his first international event was incredible.”

Abbink said: “I am so happy with what I have achieved.

“To represent South Africa was amazing and I really enjoyed the experience.

“I just want to keep riding so I can continue to progress and return next year.”

The youngster also wished to thank the team that work at Jim Aims Motorcycles Ltd, in Sible Hedingham, for their kind words of support and encouragement.

n If anyone is interested in supporting Jayden, email jaydenmx28@hotmail.com