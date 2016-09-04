Success for Chalkstone Karate Club trio

Chalkstone Karate Club recently had two reasons to celebrate.

The first was three members passing the difficult black belt examinations and the second was other members passing the club examinations to move on to the next coloured belt.

The members who passed their black belt exams, pictured with the Toyakwai karate association chief instructor Sensei Joe Anderson in Braintree, were Kevin Archer, Ryan Crowe and James Martinez.

Members who passed the kyu grading at the club were as follows: Evie Sutherland and Jessica Atkins 9th kyu (red belt), Cody Turner and Edie Clark 6th kyu (green belt), Ethan Bolton, Joshua Matenga, Amber Carr, Mllie Hardy, Joshua Bryant and Jason Wale 5th kyu (purple belt), Finlay Bolton 4th mon (blue belt white stripe), Jon Crowe 3rd kyu (brown belt).