Sudbury held despite Hunnable treble

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE SOUTH

Sudbury I 3 Wapping II 3

Despite a first-half hat-trick from Chloe Hunnable, Sudbury let a two-goal lead go to draw 3-3 at home to Wapping II.

In a dominant first period, the hosts’ high pressing game saw some early short corner chances, one of which was converted when Kirsty Batch slipped the ball to Hunnable at the top of the circle to fire the home team into a deserved lead.

This seemed to spur on the visitors, who came back at Sudbury and the home team conceded a soft goal by their standards.

Sudbury’s midfield of Becky Spencer, Abbi Taylor, Batch and Becky Younger worked hard to get the ball forward and were rewarded for their efforts when a another short corner and drag-flick from Hunnable restored their lead. Sudbury were starting to click as a team, with Katie Crace and Ellen Seeley pushing up on the flanks while Hayley Spooner and Katie Clark dealt confidently with any Wapping breaks.

This allowed Sudbury to continue to pressurise and saw home debutante Josie Partridge forcing the attack on the left and create yet another short corner attempt. Hunnable put in another drag-flick which was saved, but made no mistake when the ball rebounded and she roofed it into the Wapping net.

Half-time interrupted the Sudbury fluency and momentum, and allowed the visitors to regroup and change their tactics.

The hosts found themselves on the back-foot and being pressed, leading to Wapping forcing a second.

As Sudbury struggled to get a grip on the game, the visitors went on to strike an equaliser. Sudbury were not going to give up on the chance of three points though, as Player-of-the-Match Batch battled on the right, linking with Olivia Greaves and Hunnable to try to nick a deserved win, but it was not to be.