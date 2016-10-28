Tennis boys go up against county players

Haverhill Tennis Club recently held two County Tour Linked tournaments with these grade 5 events linking to higher grade 4 events in other counties.

The Orange Linked event had nine boys playing the new LTA format of one tie-break to 10, and as a result they all played each other in a great afternoon of competitive tennis.

The final fixture of the afternoon was Alexander Felix against Isaac Stevens-Lee, and this match would prove decisive in deciding the winner of the event.

Stevens-Lee had won every match so far but was eventually beaten 10-9 by Felix. This head-to-head result made Felix the victor, winning by the smallest margin possible of one point.

Haverhill player Alfie Paffett finished fourth and attending the event were players from Sawbridgeworth, Culford, Newmarket, Hills Road and Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club.

The second event was a 14- and-under boys’ event with three players from Haverhill: Sam Fowle, Nathan Sheppard and Harvey Paffett.

The eight boys played in a compass draw, which gives every player three matches of three short sets using the Fast4 system (no let serves and sudden-death points at deuce).

With county players on show, this was always going to be a great afternoon of tennis, on a glorious autumn afternoon.

Rohan Iyengar (5.2 ranking) played some brilliant tennis, beating Sheppard (4-0, 4-0) and Matthieu Lee to (4-1, 4-2,) making his way through to the final as the number one seed. In the bottom half of the draw Alex Kennedy-Boath (number 2 seed and just back from injury) met county player Scott Bowman, who played a great tactical match, winning in three close sets 2-4, 4-3 10-3.

In the final, Iyengar put in a master-class performance to beat Bowman 4-0, 4-0.

Paffett won the consolation final, beating Sheppard 4-1, 4-3.

Haverhill’s had coach Robert Jeffs said: “The event was easy to referee due to the great sportsmanship shown by the players.”

n For more information about joining the tennis club please visit www.haverhilltennisclub.co.uk