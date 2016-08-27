Williamson netts ladies’ championship victory

Relative newcomer Mandy Williamson took the top nett score as Haverhill Golf Club hosted their Ladies’ Club Championship on Saturday.

Played over 36 holes, Williamson returned to the clubhouse with a nett score of 136 to be crowned the Ladies’ Nett Club Champion.

The prize of scratch winner was taken by in-form youngster Fiona Stokes who carded rounds of 77 and 82.

Elaine Ward came away as the winner of The Pam Ratford Trophy.

n The club’s ladies team remain on-form, beating Stowmarket in the quarter-finals of The Stern, a Suffolk County competition.

The team of Williamson, Mary Sail, Sally Price, Lyn Fish, Alice Iron and Anna Fairhead now go to the a semi-final against Ufford Park to be played at Felixstowe on Monday, September 5.

n The ladies and men’s midweek medals were won by Gerry Wheatley and Howard Craven with nett scores of 77 and 65 respectively.

Stokes won the Ladies Saturday Medal with a nett score of 68, leading to yet another handicap cut.

n The Senior Club Championship, held last month, saw Tim Daniels claim the best overall gross competition with a score of 80.

Jim Day won the handicap competition with a nett score of 65.

n In the junior section, young Ellis Kerr has become the youngest ever winner of a Shires Tour event, a national junior competition.

He scored 30 points over 18 holes played at Kettering.

Kerr also played in the regional final of The Wee Wonders competition, and although he did not qualify for the final, to be played at St Andrews, it was a great experience for him.

The Haverhill Golf Club Junior Captain’s Day, played at the end of last month, saw James Iron win, returning a nett score of 64 playing off a handicap of 12.

This was subsequently reduced to 10. However, Iron played in the David Quinney Trophy and returned the same nett score, despite the two shot handicap reduction. He has now been reduced to a handicap of nine.

Stokes was the runner-up with a nett score of 65 and also had her handicap reduced to nine, making her the only single figure handicap lady in the club at present.

The Junior Club Championship for the CAB Edwards Cup was played recently and won by James Iron with a gross score of 159 over 36 holes, making him the 2016 Junior Club Champion.

The nett score winner was Jason Carpenter with a score of 139, nett.

Iron was also the winner of the Peter Bowers Trophy medal section and Harry Procter won the Stableford.