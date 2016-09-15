Haverhill to hold charity match in honour of terminally ill club veteran

Haverhill Rugby Club’s game against March on Saturday will be a charity match in honour of a terminally ill club stalwart.

The fixture at Castle Playing Fields (3pm) is one of the regular VP days held by the club, which includes a three-course meal before kick off, but this time it has added poignancy as it has been dedicated to veteran player, Chris ‘Pappy’ Brown, who is also affectionately nicknamed the Beast of the East.

Haverhill’s head coach, Jake Jeffs, said it had originally been scheduled as a Greene King IPA Eastern Counties Division Two West game, but after March switched to the Division Two North the Cambridgeshire club still decided to go ahead with it as planned.

Jeffs said: “They are still holding the fixture because it is a VP (vice presidents) Day and it’s a charity game for one of our older players who has been diagnosed with cancer.

“He is terminal but he is a popular character and they (March) know him as well so we are still playing the game and getting a run out.

“He is a proper veteran. He’s been around for years. He started off the Supporters’ Club.

“He found out he had cancer a couple of months ago so we said the first VP Day we will have as your day. Obviously then we found out that March are dropping out of our league but they said they will carry on with the fixture, which was good of them.”

Proceeds from the day will go to Macmillan Cancer Support .